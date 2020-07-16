All apartments in Escambia County
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:11 PM

1916 SOUTHWIND CIR

1916 Southwind Cir · (225) 850-4566 ext. 616
Location

1916 Southwind Cir, Escambia County, FL 32506
Southbay

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1705 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
POOL HOME! INTERIOR FEATURES include: Living Room has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, fireplace ~ Kitchen features tile floors and includes a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Island, and an Eat-in Breakfast Nook ~ Master Bedroom with adjoining Master Bath ~ Master Bath has tile floors, double vanities, walk in shower, separate garden tub ~ The 2 Guest Bedrooms are split from the Master ~ The Guest Bath is located in between the 2 Guest Bedrooms ~ Security System *** EXTERIOR FEATURES include: Screened-in, Inground Salt Water System POOL ~ Fully Fenced Yard ~ Huge Covered Patio in Rear of Home ~ Outdoor kitchen with grill *** Very desirable neighborhood located minutes from NAS, Corry Station and Perdido Key *** Please verify all features and dimensions prior to placing a deposit on the home if there are specific items that are important to you *** All of our homes are in very good condition and clean – please give us an opportunity to show you excellent customer service!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 SOUTHWIND CIR have any available units?
1916 SOUTHWIND CIR has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1916 SOUTHWIND CIR have?
Some of 1916 SOUTHWIND CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 SOUTHWIND CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1916 SOUTHWIND CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 SOUTHWIND CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1916 SOUTHWIND CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escambia County.
Does 1916 SOUTHWIND CIR offer parking?
Yes, 1916 SOUTHWIND CIR offers parking.
Does 1916 SOUTHWIND CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1916 SOUTHWIND CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 SOUTHWIND CIR have a pool?
Yes, 1916 SOUTHWIND CIR has a pool.
Does 1916 SOUTHWIND CIR have accessible units?
No, 1916 SOUTHWIND CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 SOUTHWIND CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 SOUTHWIND CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1916 SOUTHWIND CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1916 SOUTHWIND CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
