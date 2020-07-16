1916 SOUTHWIND CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

POOL HOME! INTERIOR FEATURES include: Living Room has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, fireplace ~ Kitchen features tile floors and includes a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Island, and an Eat-in Breakfast Nook ~ Master Bedroom with adjoining Master Bath ~ Master Bath has tile floors, double vanities, walk in shower, separate garden tub ~ The 2 Guest Bedrooms are split from the Master ~ The Guest Bath is located in between the 2 Guest Bedrooms ~ Security System *** EXTERIOR FEATURES include: Screened-in, Inground Salt Water System POOL ~ Fully Fenced Yard ~ Huge Covered Patio in Rear of Home ~ Outdoor kitchen with grill *** Very desirable neighborhood located minutes from NAS, Corry Station and Perdido Key *** Please verify all features and dimensions prior to placing a deposit on the home if there are specific items that are important to you *** All of our homes are in very good condition and clean – please give us an opportunity to show you excellent customer service!