1779 Tillman Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

3BR/2BA pool with in-ground pool - Come enjoy your backyard paradise! This 3BR/2BA beauty has an open floor plan. The family room has a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, full equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook. Kitchen appliances includes, electric stove, built in microwave, dishwasher, disposal and pantry. The floor plan is split. The MBR has a trey ceiling and ceiling fan. The MBA has double vanities, his and hers closets, garden tub and separate shower. The other two bedrooms and full bath are on the opposite side of the house. French doors open to the over sized L-shaped Florida Room that is heated and cooled and is a perfect way to bring the outdoors in. There is an additional covered patio, in-ground pool and hammock and lush landscaping in the privacy fenced backyard. The 2 car garage has an electric opener and there is an indoor laundry room equipped with washer/dryer for your convenience. Rent includes weekly pool service. Small pets are considered with owner's prior approval and a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No large or insurance restricted breeds allowed and no Smokers. Roommates, if owner approved, must apply separately and qualify individually.



(RLNE4684825)