Escambia County, FL
1779 Tillman Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:46 AM

1779 Tillman Ln

1779 Tillman Lane · (850) 456-4526
Location

1779 Tillman Lane, Escambia County, FL 32526
Tillman Cove

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1779 Tillman Ln · Avail. now

$1,825

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2039 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3BR/2BA pool with in-ground pool - Come enjoy your backyard paradise! This 3BR/2BA beauty has an open floor plan. The family room has a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, full equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook. Kitchen appliances includes, electric stove, built in microwave, dishwasher, disposal and pantry. The floor plan is split. The MBR has a trey ceiling and ceiling fan. The MBA has double vanities, his and hers closets, garden tub and separate shower. The other two bedrooms and full bath are on the opposite side of the house. French doors open to the over sized L-shaped Florida Room that is heated and cooled and is a perfect way to bring the outdoors in. There is an additional covered patio, in-ground pool and hammock and lush landscaping in the privacy fenced backyard. The 2 car garage has an electric opener and there is an indoor laundry room equipped with washer/dryer for your convenience. Rent includes weekly pool service. Small pets are considered with owner's prior approval and a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No large or insurance restricted breeds allowed and no Smokers. Roommates, if owner approved, must apply separately and qualify individually.

(RLNE4684825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1779 Tillman Ln have any available units?
1779 Tillman Ln has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1779 Tillman Ln have?
Some of 1779 Tillman Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1779 Tillman Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1779 Tillman Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1779 Tillman Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1779 Tillman Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1779 Tillman Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1779 Tillman Ln offers parking.
Does 1779 Tillman Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1779 Tillman Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1779 Tillman Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1779 Tillman Ln has a pool.
Does 1779 Tillman Ln have accessible units?
No, 1779 Tillman Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1779 Tillman Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1779 Tillman Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1779 Tillman Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1779 Tillman Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
