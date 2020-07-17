16032 INNERARITY PT RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Impressive 2 bedroom townhouse with beautiful Intracoastal Views! Enjoy the most incredible view from one of 2 balconies! This townhouse offers great amenities such as tile floor, Berber carpet, granite counter tops, and covered parking. The excellent layout features the mid-level with the Kitchen/dining, 1/2 bath, and great room. The upper level has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. The view from both floors is phenomenal and you are just steps from a white sandy beach! Close to the community pool, gym and clubhouse. This development is located on Innerarity Island which is convenient to the back gate of Naval Air Station Pensacola! Washer and dryer is included in the unit. Water, sewer, and trash disposal are included in rent. Sorry, no pets accepted by HOA. Home is occupied and will be ready for move-in August 14, 2020!