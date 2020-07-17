All apartments in Escambia County
Find more places like 16032 INNERARITY PT RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escambia County, FL
/
16032 INNERARITY PT RD
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:36 PM

16032 INNERARITY PT RD

16032 Innerarity Point Road · (850) 473-3983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

16032 Innerarity Point Road, Escambia County, FL 32507
Innerarity Townhomes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Impressive 2 bedroom townhouse with beautiful Intracoastal Views! Enjoy the most incredible view from one of 2 balconies! This townhouse offers great amenities such as tile floor, Berber carpet, granite counter tops, and covered parking. The excellent layout features the mid-level with the Kitchen/dining, 1/2 bath, and great room. The upper level has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. The view from both floors is phenomenal and you are just steps from a white sandy beach! Close to the community pool, gym and clubhouse. This development is located on Innerarity Island which is convenient to the back gate of Naval Air Station Pensacola! Washer and dryer is included in the unit. Water, sewer, and trash disposal are included in rent. Sorry, no pets accepted by HOA. Home is occupied and will be ready for move-in August 14, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16032 INNERARITY PT RD have any available units?
16032 INNERARITY PT RD has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16032 INNERARITY PT RD have?
Some of 16032 INNERARITY PT RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16032 INNERARITY PT RD currently offering any rent specials?
16032 INNERARITY PT RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16032 INNERARITY PT RD pet-friendly?
No, 16032 INNERARITY PT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escambia County.
Does 16032 INNERARITY PT RD offer parking?
Yes, 16032 INNERARITY PT RD offers parking.
Does 16032 INNERARITY PT RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16032 INNERARITY PT RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16032 INNERARITY PT RD have a pool?
Yes, 16032 INNERARITY PT RD has a pool.
Does 16032 INNERARITY PT RD have accessible units?
No, 16032 INNERARITY PT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 16032 INNERARITY PT RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16032 INNERARITY PT RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 16032 INNERARITY PT RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 16032 INNERARITY PT RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 16032 INNERARITY PT RD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd
Pensacola, FL 32534
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave
Pensacola, FL 32514
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd
Ensley, FL 32534
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr
Pensacola, FL 32505
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln
Ferry Pass, FL 32514
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy
Ferry Pass, FL 32514

Similar Pages

Butler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALCrestview, FLEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLFoley, ALSaraland, ALGulf Shores, ALMiramar Beach, FLBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FL
Gonzalez, FLMilton, FLPace, FLWest Pensacola, FLWarrington, FLBellview, FLWright, FLNiceville, FLTillmans Corner, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity