14505 SALT MEADOW DR
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:31 PM

14505 SALT MEADOW DR

14505 Salt Meadow Dr · (850) 232-7524
Location

14505 Salt Meadow Dr, Escambia County, FL 32507

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1655 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy Perdido Key's first master-planned, gated community at Lost Key Golf and Beach Club which is nestled between Lost Key Golf Course and the Gulf of Mexico. This modern 3 BR, 2.5 BA townhome has a 2 car garage and driveway parking. Olympic-size pool and fitness center and private Beach club with restaurant, bar, pool make Lost Key a one of a kind resort! You spacious townhome features open living areas with center-island kitchen and great room perfect for entertaining. Natural light streams throughout. Be the first to occupy this charming modern townhome. NOTE: Parking for two vehicles only. If roommates, limited to 2 occupants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14505 SALT MEADOW DR have any available units?
14505 SALT MEADOW DR has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14505 SALT MEADOW DR have?
Some of 14505 SALT MEADOW DR's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14505 SALT MEADOW DR currently offering any rent specials?
14505 SALT MEADOW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14505 SALT MEADOW DR pet-friendly?
No, 14505 SALT MEADOW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escambia County.
Does 14505 SALT MEADOW DR offer parking?
Yes, 14505 SALT MEADOW DR offers parking.
Does 14505 SALT MEADOW DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14505 SALT MEADOW DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14505 SALT MEADOW DR have a pool?
Yes, 14505 SALT MEADOW DR has a pool.
Does 14505 SALT MEADOW DR have accessible units?
No, 14505 SALT MEADOW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14505 SALT MEADOW DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14505 SALT MEADOW DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 14505 SALT MEADOW DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14505 SALT MEADOW DR does not have units with air conditioning.
