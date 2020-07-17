14505 SALT MEADOW DR

Amenities

Enjoy Perdido Key's first master-planned, gated community at Lost Key Golf and Beach Club which is nestled between Lost Key Golf Course and the Gulf of Mexico. This modern 3 BR, 2.5 BA townhome has a 2 car garage and driveway parking. Olympic-size pool and fitness center and private Beach club with restaurant, bar, pool make Lost Key a one of a kind resort! You spacious townhome features open living areas with center-island kitchen and great room perfect for entertaining. Natural light streams throughout. Be the first to occupy this charming modern townhome. NOTE: Parking for two vehicles only. If roommates, limited to 2 occupants.