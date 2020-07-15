1111 BALSA CT

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This 1,980 square foot home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. When you walk into the property, you are greeted by a spacious living room with high ceilings and a fireplace.The kitchen is complete with refrigerator, stove/oven, disposal, and dishwasher along with plenty of counter and cabinet space. In addition to the eat-in kitchen, there is also a formal dining room. The spacious master bath has a separate shower and a soaking tub in which to relax. The home includes a separate laundry room, right off of the two car garage with automatic opener. The backyard contains a privacy fence and a patio-great for entertaining! Located in the Seaglades Subdivision, this home is just minutes away from NAS and the beautiful beaches of Perdido Key! Sorry, this home is not pet-friendly.