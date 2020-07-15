All apartments in Escambia County
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:23 PM

1111 BALSA CT

1111 Balsa Court · (850) 453-5555
Location

1111 Balsa Court, Escambia County, FL 32507
Seaglades East

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1980 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 1,980 square foot home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. When you walk into the property, you are greeted by a spacious living room with high ceilings and a fireplace.The kitchen is complete with refrigerator, stove/oven, disposal, and dishwasher along with plenty of counter and cabinet space. In addition to the eat-in kitchen, there is also a formal dining room. The spacious master bath has a separate shower and a soaking tub in which to relax. The home includes a separate laundry room, right off of the two car garage with automatic opener. The backyard contains a privacy fence and a patio-great for entertaining! Located in the Seaglades Subdivision, this home is just minutes away from NAS and the beautiful beaches of Perdido Key! Sorry, this home is not pet-friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 BALSA CT have any available units?
1111 BALSA CT has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1111 BALSA CT have?
Some of 1111 BALSA CT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 BALSA CT currently offering any rent specials?
1111 BALSA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 BALSA CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 BALSA CT is pet friendly.
Does 1111 BALSA CT offer parking?
Yes, 1111 BALSA CT offers parking.
Does 1111 BALSA CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 BALSA CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 BALSA CT have a pool?
No, 1111 BALSA CT does not have a pool.
Does 1111 BALSA CT have accessible units?
No, 1111 BALSA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 BALSA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 BALSA CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 BALSA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 BALSA CT does not have units with air conditioning.
