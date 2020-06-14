Apartment List
/
FL
/
englewood
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

60 Apartments for rent in Englewood, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Englewood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
27432 JANZEN COURT
27432 Janzen Ct, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1845 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Live in this beautiful Sand Castle Villa! This tastefully upgraded Home is ready for it's first resident.
Results within 1 mile of Englewood

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
27345 DRIVER LANE
27345 Driver Lane, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2298 sqft
This fully upgraded Three Bed/Two and a Half Bath Neal Home is ready for you.
Results within 5 miles of Englewood

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4266 Vicenza Dr Unit D
4266 Vicenza Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1554 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Venetia is so inviting and comfortable you'll fall in love and feel right at home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20248 Lagente Cir Unit 73
20248 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2076 sqft
Come live the Florida dream in the RESORT-STYLE COMMUNITY of Gran Paradiso! Live like you're on vacation all year round! Amenity Rich! Maintenance Free! Gran Paradiso, a gated community with homes built by Lennar.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
13840 Posada St
13840 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13840 Posada St in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13466 Bastiano Street
13466 Bastiano Street, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2537 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home - Located in IslandWalk at the West Villages with Resort-like Amenities. - Conveniently located in the desirable community of IslandWalk with its Resort-style amenities.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20473 Benissimo Drive
20473 Benissimo Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1572 sqft
Annual Unfurnished Rental: Villa in Gran Paradiso Community with Rich Resort-like Amenities! - This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of Gran Paradiso with its rich Italian flair and 5 Star Resort-style amenities.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacaranda West
1 Unit Available
11631 Alessandro Lane
11631 Alessandro Ln, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1431 sqft
Annual Unfurnished Rental - Villa with Resort-like Amenities Renaissance at West Villages! - This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of the Renaissance at the West Villages.

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
10908 Bull Rush Dr.
10908 Bullrush Dr, Venice Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3254 sqft
Sarasota National living the good life - Rented Jan Feb and March 2020 Seasonal Sarasota National Lennar built this 3254 sq.ft. beautiful home available for 2020, new 2018.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
13826 Vancanza Dr
13826 Vancanza Drive, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2444 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Venice- Gran Paradiso- Annual Lease - Property Id: 127504 New Construction Completed 8/2018- Over 2400 sq ft! Tenants enjoy all the amenities.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sarasota National
1 Unit Available
10800 Tarflower Dr #101
10800 Tarflower Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1741 sqft
10800 Tarflower Dr #101 - 10800 Tarflower Dr.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE
20216 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1949 sqft
Come live the Florida dream in the RESORT-STYLE COMMUNITY of Gran Paradiso! Live like you're on vacation all year round! Amenity Rich! Maintenance Free! Gran Paradiso, a gated community with homes built by Lennar.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
13351 DIMARCO STREET
13351 Dimarco Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1541 sqft
Absolutely the most spectacular waterfront and nature preserve view in Islandwalk. There is water on two sides beautifully viewed from your extended screened lanai. Great for entertaining and watching wildlife.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP
10600 Lemon Creek Loop, Rotonda, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2628 sqft
Top notched up scale 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath townhouse with approx 2700 SF under/air. One of 2 master bedrooms/baths located on lower floor. Upstairs provides an additional master suite and 2 more bedrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Jacaranda West
1 Unit Available
3222 MEADOW RUN DRIVE
3222 Meadow Run Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1668 sqft
Beautiful single family home located in Meadow Run, a deed restricted community. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with open floor plan and split bedroom design.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE
20315 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1881 sqft
Water Views and Coastal Cozy. Light-Filled, End Unit offered Turnkey Furnished. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with Private Garage. New, New, New... 2020 - Appliances, Furniture, Decor, Linens, and more all Fresh and well-stocked.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
12889 RICHEZZA DRIVE
12889 Richezza Drive, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1684 sqft
Fully furnished turnkey SEASONAL RENTAL .Capri model home with 3 bedroom and 2 bath home bottom of the pool . Stylish furnishings and decor.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
10520 AMBERJACK WAY
10520 Amberjack Way, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1758 sqft
3/2 condo available 3/1/2020 located in the Gated Community of the Hammocks on Placida Rd. Meticulously maintained grounds, club house, fitness center, pool, hot tub and tennis courts available to guests.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4215 VICENZA DRIVE
4215 Vicenza Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1383 sqft
Seasonal/Vacation condo located in Casa Di Amici of the Venetia community. A 3 MONTH Minimum rental is required. This beautiful ground floor end unit provides 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and offers bright and cozy furnishings and a serene pond view.

1 of 27

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
Sarasota National
1 Unit Available
23437 AWABUKI DRIVE
23437 Awabuki Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,999
1852 sqft
Newly built first floor carriage home, in Sarasota National. This unit boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus a den with a sleeper sofa.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8409 PLACIDA ROAD
8409 Placida Road, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1009 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 4-30, 2021. Rented 1/3/21 TO 4/3/21. Available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season/summer rates are $1500/month and $800/week.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sarasota National
1 Unit Available
23463 AWABUKI DRIVE
23463 Awabuki Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2215 sqft
Seasonal Rental: Gorgeous 3 BR, 2 Bath Condo in SARASOTA NATIONAL with FULL GOLF ACCESS $5,500/month (January-April 2020) is BOOKED.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
20941 S FETTERBUSH PLACE S
20941 Fetterbush Pl, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1526 sqft
Welcome to a brand new life in The Preserve at West Villages! Enjoy the spacious Canterbury Model. This cute villa features an open floor plan including 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths in a well-designed 1526 SF of living space.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
13288 FOWLER AVENUE
13288 Fowler Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1203 sqft
If you are building a home and have everything in storage this home will suit during your build. Or looking to relocate this home can be a stepping stone while you decide where to rent annually or buy and we can help you with either.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Englewood, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Englewood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEnglewood 3 BedroomsEnglewood Apartments with Balcony
Englewood Apartments with GarageEnglewood Apartments with GymEnglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEnglewood Apartments with ParkingEnglewood Apartments with Pool
Englewood Apartments with Washer-DryerEnglewood Dog Friendly ApartmentsEnglewood Furnished ApartmentsEnglewood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Estero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLSun City Center, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Florida Gulf Coast UniversityUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee