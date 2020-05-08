All apartments in Englewood
867 E 6TH STREET
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:35 AM

867 E 6TH STREET

867 East 6th Street · (941) 475-5015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

867 East 6th Street, Englewood, FL 34223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Annual Rental Available now. 2 bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom and 1/2 bathroom, 1 car garage, washer/dryer, furnished or unfurnished, immaculately kept for $1325.00 per month. Close to shopping,schools and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 867 E 6TH STREET have any available units?
867 E 6TH STREET has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 867 E 6TH STREET have?
Some of 867 E 6TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 867 E 6TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
867 E 6TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 867 E 6TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 867 E 6TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 867 E 6TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 867 E 6TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 867 E 6TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 867 E 6TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 867 E 6TH STREET have a pool?
No, 867 E 6TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 867 E 6TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 867 E 6TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 867 E 6TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 867 E 6TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 867 E 6TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 867 E 6TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
