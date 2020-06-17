All apartments in Ellenton
Find more places like 2216 29th Avenue East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ellenton, FL
/
2216 29th Avenue East
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:49 PM

2216 29th Avenue East

2216 29th Avenue East · (786) 592-5977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ellenton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2216 29th Avenue East, Ellenton, FL 34221
Ellenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1395 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Palmetto, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 1,395 sq ft. Welcome to this quaint paradise home not far from the beach. Inside you’ll see an open living room leading into the kitchen - the bedroom closets provide plenty of space. Home has a large garage for storage and perfect sized backyard for all activities this house offers so much. This home is a must see. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move-In Special! Move in by June 30th for HALF OFF 2nd MONTHS RENT!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 29th Avenue East have any available units?
2216 29th Avenue East has a unit available for $1,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2216 29th Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
2216 29th Avenue East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 29th Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2216 29th Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 2216 29th Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 2216 29th Avenue East does offer parking.
Does 2216 29th Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 29th Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 29th Avenue East have a pool?
No, 2216 29th Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 2216 29th Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 2216 29th Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 29th Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2216 29th Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2216 29th Avenue East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2216 29th Avenue East does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2216 29th Avenue East?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ellenton 3 BedroomsEllenton Apartments with Parking
Ellenton Apartments with PoolEllenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Ellenton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FL
Bee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLEnglewood, FLMadeira Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity