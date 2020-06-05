All apartments in Elfers
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:35 PM

5901 CONSUELLO DRIVE

5901 Consuello Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5901 Consuello Drive, Elfers, FL 34690
La Villa Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home lots of space, clean, close to everything. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living/dining room, family room, screen enclosed porch, fence back yard! Call for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 CONSUELLO DRIVE have any available units?
5901 CONSUELLO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 5901 CONSUELLO DRIVE have?
Some of 5901 CONSUELLO DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 CONSUELLO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5901 CONSUELLO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 CONSUELLO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5901 CONSUELLO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 5901 CONSUELLO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5901 CONSUELLO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5901 CONSUELLO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 CONSUELLO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 CONSUELLO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5901 CONSUELLO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5901 CONSUELLO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5901 CONSUELLO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 CONSUELLO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5901 CONSUELLO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5901 CONSUELLO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5901 CONSUELLO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

