Elfers, FL
5245 Drift Tide Dr
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:30 AM

5245 Drift Tide Dr

5245 Drift Tide Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5245 Drift Tide Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Spring Lake Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 1 car garage in New Port Richey, Close to Shopping and Bus lines. Backs up to Mitty P. Lock elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5245 Drift Tide Dr have any available units?
5245 Drift Tide Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 5245 Drift Tide Dr have?
Some of 5245 Drift Tide Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5245 Drift Tide Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5245 Drift Tide Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5245 Drift Tide Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5245 Drift Tide Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5245 Drift Tide Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5245 Drift Tide Dr offers parking.
Does 5245 Drift Tide Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5245 Drift Tide Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5245 Drift Tide Dr have a pool?
No, 5245 Drift Tide Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5245 Drift Tide Dr have accessible units?
No, 5245 Drift Tide Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5245 Drift Tide Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5245 Drift Tide Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5245 Drift Tide Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5245 Drift Tide Dr has units with air conditioning.

