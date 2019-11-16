All apartments in Elfers
Find more places like 5229 Suwannee Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elfers, FL
/
5229 Suwannee Dr
Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:46 AM

5229 Suwannee Dr

5229 Suwannee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Elfers
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5229 Suwannee Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Grove Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please Call Agent Eva Aron at 813-924-5551 for more information about this cute and clean 2 bedroom and 1 bath home with a small den in New Port Richey

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5229 Suwannee Dr have any available units?
5229 Suwannee Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
Is 5229 Suwannee Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5229 Suwannee Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5229 Suwannee Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5229 Suwannee Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 5229 Suwannee Dr offer parking?
No, 5229 Suwannee Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5229 Suwannee Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5229 Suwannee Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5229 Suwannee Dr have a pool?
No, 5229 Suwannee Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5229 Suwannee Dr have accessible units?
No, 5229 Suwannee Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5229 Suwannee Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5229 Suwannee Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5229 Suwannee Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5229 Suwannee Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Elfers 2 BedroomsElfers Apartments with Parking
Elfers Apartments with PoolElfers Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Elfers Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College