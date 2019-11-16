Rent Calculator
Last updated November 16 2019
5229 Suwannee Dr
5229 Suwannee Drive
·
No Longer Available
5229 Suwannee Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Grove Park
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please Call Agent Eva Aron at 813-924-5551 for more information about this cute and clean 2 bedroom and 1 bath home with a small den in New Port Richey
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 5229 Suwannee Dr have any available units?
5229 Suwannee Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Elfers, FL
.
Is 5229 Suwannee Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5229 Suwannee Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5229 Suwannee Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5229 Suwannee Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Elfers
.
Does 5229 Suwannee Dr offer parking?
No, 5229 Suwannee Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5229 Suwannee Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5229 Suwannee Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5229 Suwannee Dr have a pool?
No, 5229 Suwannee Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5229 Suwannee Dr have accessible units?
No, 5229 Suwannee Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5229 Suwannee Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5229 Suwannee Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5229 Suwannee Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5229 Suwannee Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
