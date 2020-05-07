All apartments in Elfers
Find more places like 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elfers, FL
/
5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:58 AM

5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE

5111 Fitchburg Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Elfers
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5111 Fitchburg Drive, Elfers, FL 34690
Colonial Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home, Newer kitchen & baths with granite counter tops, 2 full baths, screen enclosed porch, fenced large yard. Great location close to schools, shopping, hospitals etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE have any available units?
5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE have?
Some of 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Elfers 2 BedroomsElfers Apartments with Parking
Elfers Apartments with PoolElfers Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Elfers Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College