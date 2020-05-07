Rent Calculator
Elfers, FL
/
5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE
5111 Fitchburg Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5111 Fitchburg Drive, Elfers, FL 34690
Colonial Manor
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home, Newer kitchen & baths with granite counter tops, 2 full baths, screen enclosed porch, fenced large yard. Great location close to schools, shopping, hospitals etc
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE have any available units?
5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Elfers, FL
.
What amenities does 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE have?
Some of 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Elfers
.
Does 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5111 FITCHBURG DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
