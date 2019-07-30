All apartments in Elfers
Elfers, FL
5109 Tilson Dr
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

5109 Tilson Dr

5109 Tilson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5109 Tilson Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Colonial Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home with a Courtyard in Front and Screened in Patio in the back! - Two large Living Rooms
New Wood Laminate Replaced all Carpets!!
Cute Open Courtyard in Front
Enclosed Back Patio
Fenced in Backyard
One Car Garage with TONS of storage room
Separate Dining Area
Storage Shed
Central Heat and Air

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE3466740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5109 Tilson Dr have any available units?
5109 Tilson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 5109 Tilson Dr have?
Some of 5109 Tilson Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5109 Tilson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5109 Tilson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 Tilson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5109 Tilson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5109 Tilson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5109 Tilson Dr offers parking.
Does 5109 Tilson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5109 Tilson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 Tilson Dr have a pool?
No, 5109 Tilson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5109 Tilson Dr have accessible units?
No, 5109 Tilson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 Tilson Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5109 Tilson Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5109 Tilson Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5109 Tilson Dr has units with air conditioning.
