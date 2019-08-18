GREAT AFFORDABLE HOME IN A GOOD LOCATION. 2 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHROOMS. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. SOME NEW INTERIOR PAINT. LIVING/DINING ROOM COMBINATION. FAMILY ROOM. CEILING FANS WITH LIGHTS.FENCED IN BACKYARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5102 STARDALE DRIVE have any available units?
5102 STARDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 5102 STARDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 5102 STARDALE DRIVE's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5102 STARDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5102 STARDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.