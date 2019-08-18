All apartments in Elfers
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:11 PM

5102 STARDALE DRIVE

5102 Stardale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5102 Stardale Drive, Elfers, FL 34690
Colonial Manor

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT AFFORDABLE HOME IN A GOOD LOCATION. 2 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHROOMS. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. SOME NEW INTERIOR PAINT.
LIVING/DINING ROOM COMBINATION. FAMILY ROOM. CEILING FANS WITH LIGHTS.FENCED IN BACKYARD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5102 STARDALE DRIVE have any available units?
5102 STARDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 5102 STARDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 5102 STARDALE DRIVE's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5102 STARDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5102 STARDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5102 STARDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5102 STARDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 5102 STARDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5102 STARDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5102 STARDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5102 STARDALE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5102 STARDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5102 STARDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5102 STARDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5102 STARDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5102 STARDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5102 STARDALE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5102 STARDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5102 STARDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
