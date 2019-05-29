All apartments in Elfers
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

5031 Mecaslin Dr

5031 Mecaslin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5031 Mecaslin Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Colonial Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom/ 2Bathroom Home- Garage-Fenced in Yard!! - Newer Tile in Living Area
No Carpet Throughout Home
Newer Roof
Newer Septic Tank
One Car Garage
Fenced in Spacious Backyard

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval. First full months rent due at that time.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It usually is equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com under the properties for rent tab. Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $425 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a licensed Real Estate brokerage.

(RLNE3893682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5031 Mecaslin Dr have any available units?
5031 Mecaslin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
Is 5031 Mecaslin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5031 Mecaslin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5031 Mecaslin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5031 Mecaslin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5031 Mecaslin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5031 Mecaslin Dr offers parking.
Does 5031 Mecaslin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5031 Mecaslin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5031 Mecaslin Dr have a pool?
No, 5031 Mecaslin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5031 Mecaslin Dr have accessible units?
No, 5031 Mecaslin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5031 Mecaslin Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5031 Mecaslin Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5031 Mecaslin Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5031 Mecaslin Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
