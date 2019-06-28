All apartments in Elfers
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

5029 Beacon Hill Dr

5029 Beacon Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5029 Beacon Hill Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Colonial Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely Updated 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Home! Fenced Yard! Pet Friendly! - Nicely Updated 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home!

*Remodeled Bathrooms, with Beautiful Tile
*Remodeled Kitchen with Tile Countertops, and Space for a Dining Nook
*Great Back Yard with Pavers, Plumeria Trees, and Bamboo Trees
*Fenced in Yard
*Paint is Neutral Colors
*Newer Thermostat
*Upgraded Light Fixtures
*Spacious Front Porch
*10 minutes from the Gulf View Square Mall

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE3124665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5029 Beacon Hill Dr have any available units?
5029 Beacon Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
Is 5029 Beacon Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5029 Beacon Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5029 Beacon Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5029 Beacon Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5029 Beacon Hill Dr offer parking?
No, 5029 Beacon Hill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5029 Beacon Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5029 Beacon Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5029 Beacon Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 5029 Beacon Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5029 Beacon Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 5029 Beacon Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5029 Beacon Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5029 Beacon Hill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5029 Beacon Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5029 Beacon Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
