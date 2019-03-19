Rent Calculator
5023 GALAXY DRIVE
5023 Galaxy Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5023 Galaxy Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Grove Park
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice house very close to 54 and Us 19, New Kitchen with new Stainless steel appliances, Tile floor, Fenced Yard and 1 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5023 GALAXY DRIVE have any available units?
5023 GALAXY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Elfers, FL
.
What amenities does 5023 GALAXY DRIVE have?
Some of 5023 GALAXY DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5023 GALAXY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5023 GALAXY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5023 GALAXY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5023 GALAXY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Elfers
.
Does 5023 GALAXY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5023 GALAXY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5023 GALAXY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5023 GALAXY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5023 GALAXY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5023 GALAXY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5023 GALAXY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5023 GALAXY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5023 GALAXY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5023 GALAXY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5023 GALAXY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5023 GALAXY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
