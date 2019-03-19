All apartments in Elfers
Find more places like 5023 GALAXY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elfers, FL
/
5023 GALAXY DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5023 GALAXY DRIVE

5023 Galaxy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Elfers
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

5023 Galaxy Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Grove Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice house very close to 54 and Us 19, New Kitchen with new Stainless steel appliances, Tile floor, Fenced Yard and 1 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5023 GALAXY DRIVE have any available units?
5023 GALAXY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 5023 GALAXY DRIVE have?
Some of 5023 GALAXY DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5023 GALAXY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5023 GALAXY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5023 GALAXY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5023 GALAXY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 5023 GALAXY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5023 GALAXY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5023 GALAXY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5023 GALAXY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5023 GALAXY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5023 GALAXY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5023 GALAXY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5023 GALAXY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5023 GALAXY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5023 GALAXY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5023 GALAXY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5023 GALAXY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Elfers 2 BedroomsElfers Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Elfers Apartments with ParkingElfers Cheap Places
Elfers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FL
Oldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLBeverly Hills, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College