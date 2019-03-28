4837 Daphne St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet

Call Today! 2 Beds, 1 Bath and Garage! - Don't wait! This home is not going to last on the market. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front porch. Relax in your living room with natural light from the large window. Comfy carpet freshly cleaned in the bedrooms! BRAND NEW Tile in the living/dining/kitchen area!!



Open kitchen has lots of cabinet space. Sliding glass doors lead you to the backyard.



Please read below for answers to some of your other questions/rental criteria. Then CALL today for your tour 727-505-6517.



When is the home available?



The home is ready to be moved into today! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval. First months' rent due at that time



How much is your security deposit?



The security deposit is typically equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval



Do you allow pets?



Pets are ok but there are breed restrictions and a $200 pet fee



Where can I get an application?



You can fill one out online at

www.grgpropertymanagement.com/rentalapplication.aspx



What are your basic requirements?

You have to have good rental history

No evictions - YES, we do check

No money owed to another apartment community or landlord for any reason

You have to have verifiable income

We do a criminal background and credit check ($40 per adult applicant)

Income has to be at least 2.5 times the rent amount

Sorry No Section 8



Call right away - this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!



Greenlee Realty Group is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage



(RLNE2016260)