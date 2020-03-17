4810 Durney St.

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely upgraded 2/1/1 1100 Sq. Ft. with fenced yard, HUGE kitchen/great room combo!!!! - Completely upgraded 2/1/1 1100 Sq. Ft. with fenced yard, HUGE kitchen/great room combo!!!!



PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651

^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^



Wood floors in bedrooms

Tile flooring throughout

Upgraded wood cabinets in kitchen

Renovated bathroom

Bonus room

Large living room

Upgraded light fixtures and fans



Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-741-4651. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.



When is the home available?

The home is ready to be moved into today!



How much is your security deposit?

The security deposit starts at one months rent



Do you allow pets?

Sorry, this property does not allow pets.



Where can I get an application?

You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.



What are your basic requirements?



You have to have good rental history

No evictions - YES, we do check

You must have good or fair credit to be approved

No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason

You have to have verifiable income

We do a criminal back ground check

Income has to be 2.5 times the rent

No Section 8



Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3113897)