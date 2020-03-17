All apartments in Elfers
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

4810 Durney St.

4810 Durney Street · No Longer Available
Location

4810 Durney Street, Elfers, FL 34652
Holiday Gardens Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely upgraded 2/1/1 1100 Sq. Ft. with fenced yard, HUGE kitchen/great room combo!!!! - Completely upgraded 2/1/1 1100 Sq. Ft. with fenced yard, HUGE kitchen/great room combo!!!!

PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651
^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^

Wood floors in bedrooms
Tile flooring throughout
Upgraded wood cabinets in kitchen
Renovated bathroom
Bonus room
Large living room
Upgraded light fixtures and fans

Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-741-4651. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.

When is the home available?
The home is ready to be moved into today!

How much is your security deposit?
The security deposit starts at one months rent

Do you allow pets?
Sorry, this property does not allow pets.

Where can I get an application?
You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.

What are your basic requirements?

You have to have good rental history
No evictions - YES, we do check
You must have good or fair credit to be approved
No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason
You have to have verifiable income
We do a criminal back ground check
Income has to be 2.5 times the rent
No Section 8

Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3113897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 Durney St. have any available units?
4810 Durney St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
Is 4810 Durney St. currently offering any rent specials?
4810 Durney St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 Durney St. pet-friendly?
No, 4810 Durney St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 4810 Durney St. offer parking?
No, 4810 Durney St. does not offer parking.
Does 4810 Durney St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4810 Durney St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 Durney St. have a pool?
No, 4810 Durney St. does not have a pool.
Does 4810 Durney St. have accessible units?
No, 4810 Durney St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 Durney St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4810 Durney St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4810 Durney St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4810 Durney St. does not have units with air conditioning.

