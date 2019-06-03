Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Elfers
Find more places like 4630 Croton Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Elfers, FL
/
4630 Croton Dr
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:14 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4630 Croton Dr
4630 Croton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Elfers
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
4630 Croton Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Eastbury Gardens
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2/2//1 New Port Richey - Property Id: 124143
Two bedroom two bath one car garage freshly painted. Need first last and security to move in
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124143
Property Id 124143
(RLNE4911026)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4630 Croton Dr have any available units?
4630 Croton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Elfers, FL
.
What amenities does 4630 Croton Dr have?
Some of 4630 Croton Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4630 Croton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4630 Croton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 Croton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4630 Croton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4630 Croton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4630 Croton Dr offers parking.
Does 4630 Croton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4630 Croton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 Croton Dr have a pool?
No, 4630 Croton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4630 Croton Dr have accessible units?
No, 4630 Croton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 Croton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4630 Croton Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4630 Croton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4630 Croton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Elfers 2 Bedrooms
Elfers Apartments with Parking
Elfers Apartments with Pool
Elfers Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Elfers Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Pine Ridge, FL
Citrus Park, FL
Lake Magdalene, FL
Sugarmill Woods, FL
Homosassa Springs, FL
Memphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FL
Gibsonton, FL
Homosassa, FL
Inverness, FL
Beverly Hills, FL
New Port Richey East, FL
Bardmoor, FL
Palmetto, FL
Bloomingdale, FL
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
Hernando Beach, FL
Lealman, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College