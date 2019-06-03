All apartments in Elfers
Find more places like 4630 Croton Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elfers, FL
/
4630 Croton Dr
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:14 AM

4630 Croton Dr

4630 Croton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Elfers
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4630 Croton Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Eastbury Gardens

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2/2//1 New Port Richey - Property Id: 124143

Two bedroom two bath one car garage freshly painted. Need first last and security to move in
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124143
Property Id 124143

(RLNE4911026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4630 Croton Dr have any available units?
4630 Croton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 4630 Croton Dr have?
Some of 4630 Croton Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4630 Croton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4630 Croton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 Croton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4630 Croton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4630 Croton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4630 Croton Dr offers parking.
Does 4630 Croton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4630 Croton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 Croton Dr have a pool?
No, 4630 Croton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4630 Croton Dr have accessible units?
No, 4630 Croton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 Croton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4630 Croton Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4630 Croton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4630 Croton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Elfers 2 BedroomsElfers Apartments with Parking
Elfers Apartments with PoolElfers Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Elfers Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College