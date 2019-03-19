All apartments in Elfers
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4602 Somerset Place

4602 Somerset Place · No Longer Available
Location

4602 Somerset Place, Elfers, FL 34652
Trouble Creek Villas

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Villa located in Trouble Creek Villas Community, 2 Car Garage, Community Pool, Pet Friendly! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Villa located in Trouble Creek Villas Community

Two Car Garage
Large Master Bedroom with French Doors
Master Bedroom and Second Bedroom Lead to Private Patio
NEW Tile Throughout with NEW Carpet in Bedrooms
Split Floor Plan Centered Around a Beautiful Atrium
Cool off in the Community POOL During our hot Summers
Large Closets
Nice U Shaped Kitchen equipped with stove, fridge and dishwasher
Pantry and Linen Closets for additional storage
Central Heat and Air
Washer Dryer Hook Ups

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval. First full months rent due at that time.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It usually is equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website,www.grgpropertymanagement.com under the properties for rent tab. Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a licensed Real Estate brokerage.

(RLNE2568588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4602 Somerset Place have any available units?
4602 Somerset Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 4602 Somerset Place have?
Some of 4602 Somerset Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4602 Somerset Place currently offering any rent specials?
4602 Somerset Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4602 Somerset Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4602 Somerset Place is pet friendly.
Does 4602 Somerset Place offer parking?
Yes, 4602 Somerset Place offers parking.
Does 4602 Somerset Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4602 Somerset Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4602 Somerset Place have a pool?
Yes, 4602 Somerset Place has a pool.
Does 4602 Somerset Place have accessible units?
No, 4602 Somerset Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4602 Somerset Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4602 Somerset Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 4602 Somerset Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4602 Somerset Place has units with air conditioning.
