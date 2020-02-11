4536 Belfast Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated carpet

Updated - 3 Bed/2 Bath House with Garage - This is an updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in a convenient New Port Richey location! Close to Trouble Creek and US 19 too!



*Completely Repainted Inside

*Newer tile floors throughout the home; no carpet

*Updated kitchen with newer backsplash

*Huge master suite has ample closet space and a private bathroom

*1 car garage with washer/dryer hookups

*Front porch would be perfect for relaxing

*Big backyard too!



Read below for answers to some of your other questions then call right away for your tour 727-505-6517.



When is the home available?



The home is ready to be moved into today!



How much is your security deposit?



The security deposit is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.



Do you allow pets?

This is a pet friendly home. 1 dog limit under 20lbs and Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee and a dog photo is required.



Where can I get an application?



You can fill one out on line at

www.grgpropertymanagement.com/rentalapplication.aspx



What are your basic requirements?

You have to have good rental history

No evictions - YES, we do check

No money owed to another apartment community or landlord for any reason

You have to have verifiable income - net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount

We do a criminal background check and credit check ($40 app fee per adult + a tenant processing fee at lease signing)

Sorry, no Section 8



Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!



Greenlee Realty Group is a licensed Real Estate brokerage.



(RLNE2067646)