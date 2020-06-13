All apartments in Elfers
4533 ANNETTE STREET
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 AM

4533 ANNETTE STREET

4533 Annette Street · No Longer Available
Location

4533 Annette Street, Elfers, FL 34652
Uni Ville

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1 bath home located near shopping and dining. Tile floors fresh paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4533 ANNETTE STREET have any available units?
4533 ANNETTE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 4533 ANNETTE STREET have?
Some of 4533 ANNETTE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4533 ANNETTE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4533 ANNETTE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4533 ANNETTE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4533 ANNETTE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 4533 ANNETTE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4533 ANNETTE STREET does offer parking.
Does 4533 ANNETTE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4533 ANNETTE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4533 ANNETTE STREET have a pool?
No, 4533 ANNETTE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4533 ANNETTE STREET have accessible units?
No, 4533 ANNETTE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4533 ANNETTE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4533 ANNETTE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4533 ANNETTE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4533 ANNETTE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
