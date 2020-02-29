All apartments in Elfers
Find more places like 4514 Poole Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elfers, FL
/
4514 Poole Street
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

4514 Poole Street

4514 Poole Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Elfers
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4514 Poole Street, Elfers, FL 34652
Uni Ville

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
House For Rent - Move-In Ready! - 4514 Poole Street New Port Richey, FL. - House Available for Rent!

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with fence in backyard move-in ready. Nice size lot with plenty of space to move around. Property is centrally located and is within 5 minutes to all shopping centers, malls, and restaurants. Easy access to CR-54 and US-19. Property is very close to state parks and beaches. Home has washer and dryer hook-up for full size units..

Move-in requirements - 1st month's rent and (1) month's security deposit.

$50 Application fee per adult. Application also requires (2) references in order to submit.

Please contact 813-419-1876 to schedule showing.

(RLNE4393376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4514 Poole Street have any available units?
4514 Poole Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
Is 4514 Poole Street currently offering any rent specials?
4514 Poole Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4514 Poole Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4514 Poole Street is pet friendly.
Does 4514 Poole Street offer parking?
No, 4514 Poole Street does not offer parking.
Does 4514 Poole Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4514 Poole Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4514 Poole Street have a pool?
Yes, 4514 Poole Street has a pool.
Does 4514 Poole Street have accessible units?
No, 4514 Poole Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4514 Poole Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4514 Poole Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4514 Poole Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4514 Poole Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Elfers 2 BedroomsElfers Apartments with Parking
Elfers Apartments with PoolElfers Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Elfers Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College