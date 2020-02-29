Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

House For Rent - Move-In Ready! - 4514 Poole Street New Port Richey, FL. - House Available for Rent!



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with fence in backyard move-in ready. Nice size lot with plenty of space to move around. Property is centrally located and is within 5 minutes to all shopping centers, malls, and restaurants. Easy access to CR-54 and US-19. Property is very close to state parks and beaches. Home has washer and dryer hook-up for full size units..



Move-in requirements - 1st month's rent and (1) month's security deposit.



$50 Application fee per adult. Application also requires (2) references in order to submit.



Please contact 813-419-1876 to schedule showing.



(RLNE4393376)