Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out the pictures of this fabulous 2 bed, 1 bath home that just underwent updating that included new floors and a complete repaint. New septic system installed so no sewer bills. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets okay with pet fee. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



Contact Lauren at 727-240-6212 for info and showings