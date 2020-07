Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A 3 bedroom 1 bath block house that has a screened porch on the front and also on the back. Washer and dryer hook up is in the garage. Long driveway for additional parking. Nice yard. Has new carpet, new flooring, fresh paint on the interior and exterior, new cabinets and countertops cant miss opportunity.RIGHT OFF OF 54 AND BEACON HILL



call me at 813 999 0381 if you have any questions



3750 BROCK ST, NEW PORT RICHEY,FL 34652



(RLNE5226563)