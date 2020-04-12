All apartments in Elfers
Home
/
Elfers, FL
/
3535 CONNON DRIVE
Last updated April 12 2020 at 9:35 PM

3535 CONNON DRIVE

3535 Connon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3535 Connon Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Colonial Manor

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom 1 car garage home located in quiet Holiday area. features tile and wood flooring, open floor plan. Close to restaurants, grocery stores, malls and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 CONNON DRIVE have any available units?
3535 CONNON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 3535 CONNON DRIVE have?
Some of 3535 CONNON DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 CONNON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3535 CONNON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 CONNON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3535 CONNON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 3535 CONNON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3535 CONNON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3535 CONNON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3535 CONNON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 CONNON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3535 CONNON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3535 CONNON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3535 CONNON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 CONNON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3535 CONNON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3535 CONNON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3535 CONNON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

