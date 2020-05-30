All apartments in Elfers
3534 CANTRELL STREET

3534 Cantrell Street · No Longer Available
Location

3534 Cantrell Street, Elfers, FL 34652
Colonial Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
*DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS STILL IN HOME*

Address:
3534 Cantrell Street
New Port Richey, FL 34652

Tile Throughout Home
Living Room
Florida Room
Dinning Area
3 Bedrooms
2 Bath
Kitchen
Rear Porch
Out side shower
Fences
2 Car parking Court
WD Hook up

Rent $1050.00
Security Deposit $1050.00
Application Fee $50.00 (anyone over 18)
Last Month $1050.00 (Determined by Application Results)

Pet Friendly/ Pet Fee Applies

School Zoned for:

Anclote Elementary School
Gulf Middle School
Anclote High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3534 CANTRELL STREET have any available units?
3534 CANTRELL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 3534 CANTRELL STREET have?
Some of 3534 CANTRELL STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3534 CANTRELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3534 CANTRELL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3534 CANTRELL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3534 CANTRELL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3534 CANTRELL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3534 CANTRELL STREET offers parking.
Does 3534 CANTRELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3534 CANTRELL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3534 CANTRELL STREET have a pool?
No, 3534 CANTRELL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3534 CANTRELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 3534 CANTRELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3534 CANTRELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3534 CANTRELL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3534 CANTRELL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3534 CANTRELL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

