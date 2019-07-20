All apartments in Elfers
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:10 AM

3420 Madison Street

3420 Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

3420 Madison Street, Elfers, FL 34690
La Villa Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 Madison Street have any available units?
3420 Madison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
Is 3420 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Madison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Madison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3420 Madison Street is pet friendly.
Does 3420 Madison Street offer parking?
No, 3420 Madison Street does not offer parking.
Does 3420 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 Madison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Madison Street have a pool?
Yes, 3420 Madison Street has a pool.
Does 3420 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 3420 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3420 Madison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3420 Madison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3420 Madison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
