Elfers, FL
3412 PALOMA DRIVE
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:14 PM

3412 PALOMA DRIVE

3412 Paloma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3412 Paloma Drive, Elfers, FL 34690
La Villa Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing home in an awsome neighborhood! Do not miss this rental, 2 bedrooms 1.5 baths with a large Florida room to enjoy your evenings and a large fenced in back yard. Come take a look! Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 PALOMA DRIVE have any available units?
3412 PALOMA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 3412 PALOMA DRIVE have?
Some of 3412 PALOMA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 PALOMA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3412 PALOMA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 PALOMA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3412 PALOMA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 3412 PALOMA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3412 PALOMA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3412 PALOMA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3412 PALOMA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 PALOMA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3412 PALOMA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3412 PALOMA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3412 PALOMA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 PALOMA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3412 PALOMA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3412 PALOMA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3412 PALOMA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
