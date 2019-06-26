3412 PALOMA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing home in an awsome neighborhood! Do not miss this rental, 2 bedrooms 1.5 baths with a large Florida room to enjoy your evenings and a large fenced in back yard. Come take a look! Available July 1st.