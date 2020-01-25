All apartments in Elfers
3225 Jarvis St

3225 Jarvis Street · No Longer Available
Location

3225 Jarvis Street, Elfers, FL 34690
Colonial Manor

Amenities

carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Single Family Home!!! - Freshly Painted!
No Carpet Throughout the Home!
Brand New Fridge and Stove have been Installed!!!
Florida Room
Large Fenced-in Back Yard
Easy access to US 19

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE5413694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3225 Jarvis St have any available units?
3225 Jarvis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
Is 3225 Jarvis St currently offering any rent specials?
3225 Jarvis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 Jarvis St pet-friendly?
No, 3225 Jarvis St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 3225 Jarvis St offer parking?
No, 3225 Jarvis St does not offer parking.
Does 3225 Jarvis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3225 Jarvis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 Jarvis St have a pool?
No, 3225 Jarvis St does not have a pool.
Does 3225 Jarvis St have accessible units?
No, 3225 Jarvis St does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 Jarvis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3225 Jarvis St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3225 Jarvis St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3225 Jarvis St does not have units with air conditioning.

