Elfers, FL
3204 Finch Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

3204 Finch Drive

3204 Finch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3204 Finch Drive, Elfers, FL 34690
Colonial Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Comfortable 3/1.5/1 in Colonial Hills - This home has been freshly painted and includes a New HVAC system, New Bathroom and Tiled Floors. Close to Shopping and Restaurants.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4836770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3204 Finch Drive have any available units?
3204 Finch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
Is 3204 Finch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3204 Finch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 Finch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3204 Finch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3204 Finch Drive offer parking?
No, 3204 Finch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3204 Finch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3204 Finch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 Finch Drive have a pool?
No, 3204 Finch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3204 Finch Drive have accessible units?
No, 3204 Finch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 Finch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3204 Finch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3204 Finch Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3204 Finch Drive has units with air conditioning.
