Elfers, FL
3201 BLUE BIRD DRIVE
3201 BLUE BIRD DRIVE

3201 Bluebird Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3201 Bluebird Drive, Elfers, FL 34690
Colonial Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1 car garage. All tile floors and Large family room off of the kitchen. Enjoy sitting in the enclosed porch overlooking the backyard and view of pond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 BLUE BIRD DRIVE have any available units?
3201 BLUE BIRD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 3201 BLUE BIRD DRIVE have?
Some of 3201 BLUE BIRD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 BLUE BIRD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3201 BLUE BIRD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 BLUE BIRD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3201 BLUE BIRD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 3201 BLUE BIRD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3201 BLUE BIRD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3201 BLUE BIRD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 BLUE BIRD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 BLUE BIRD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3201 BLUE BIRD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3201 BLUE BIRD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3201 BLUE BIRD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 BLUE BIRD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 BLUE BIRD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3201 BLUE BIRD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3201 BLUE BIRD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
