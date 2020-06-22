All apartments in Elfers
Find more places like 2846 RAVEN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elfers, FL
/
2846 RAVEN DRIVE
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

2846 RAVEN DRIVE

2846 Raven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Elfers
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2846 Raven Drive, Elfers, FL 34690
Colonial Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME - HOLIDAY FL - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME, RENOVATED WITH BRAND NEW WHITE SHAKER CABINETS THROUGHOUT THE HOME IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS EQUIPPED WITH SOFT CLOSE DOORS AND DRAWERS. FLOORING, TILE & VINYL, WASHER & DRYER CONNECTIONS. CONVENIENT LOCATION, TO SHOPS AND SCHOOLS

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.
Section 8 Accepted

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call (863) 302-9665

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5744613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2846 RAVEN DRIVE have any available units?
2846 RAVEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 2846 RAVEN DRIVE have?
Some of 2846 RAVEN DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2846 RAVEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2846 RAVEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2846 RAVEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2846 RAVEN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2846 RAVEN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2846 RAVEN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2846 RAVEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2846 RAVEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2846 RAVEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2846 RAVEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2846 RAVEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2846 RAVEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2846 RAVEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2846 RAVEN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2846 RAVEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2846 RAVEN DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Elfers 2 BedroomsElfers Apartments with Parking
Elfers Apartments with PoolElfers Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Elfers Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College