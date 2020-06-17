Rent Calculator
Home
/
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
/
8753 KAUAI COURT
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8753 KAUAI COURT
8753 Kauai Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8753 Kauai Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Well maintained ground floor unit. Laminate flooring and granite countertops. Screened porch by tennis court and pool. End unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8753 KAUAI COURT have any available units?
8753 KAUAI COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
.
What amenities does 8753 KAUAI COURT have?
Some of 8753 KAUAI COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8753 KAUAI COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8753 KAUAI COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8753 KAUAI COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8753 KAUAI COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto
.
Does 8753 KAUAI COURT offer parking?
No, 8753 KAUAI COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8753 KAUAI COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8753 KAUAI COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8753 KAUAI COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8753 KAUAI COURT has a pool.
Does 8753 KAUAI COURT have accessible units?
No, 8753 KAUAI COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8753 KAUAI COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8753 KAUAI COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8753 KAUAI COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8753 KAUAI COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
