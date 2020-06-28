Rent Calculator
Home
/
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
/
8712 SLEEPY OAK PLACE
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:19 AM
8712 SLEEPY OAK PLACE
8712 Sleepy Oak Place
Location
8712 Sleepy Oak Place, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Perfect location with easy access to everything. Gated private street with community pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8712 SLEEPY OAK PLACE have any available units?
8712 SLEEPY OAK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
.
What amenities does 8712 SLEEPY OAK PLACE have?
Some of 8712 SLEEPY OAK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8712 SLEEPY OAK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8712 SLEEPY OAK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8712 SLEEPY OAK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 8712 SLEEPY OAK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto
.
Does 8712 SLEEPY OAK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 8712 SLEEPY OAK PLACE offers parking.
Does 8712 SLEEPY OAK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8712 SLEEPY OAK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8712 SLEEPY OAK PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 8712 SLEEPY OAK PLACE has a pool.
Does 8712 SLEEPY OAK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8712 SLEEPY OAK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8712 SLEEPY OAK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8712 SLEEPY OAK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8712 SLEEPY OAK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8712 SLEEPY OAK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
