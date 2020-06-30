Rent Calculator
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:54 AM
8420 CAMDEN STREET
8420 Camden Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
8420 Camden Street, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come see this 2 bedroom, 1 bath second floor apartment. The unit has an open concept spacious living & dining room.
Centrally located near Dale Mabry Hwy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8420 CAMDEN STREET have any available units?
8420 CAMDEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
.
Is 8420 CAMDEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8420 CAMDEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8420 CAMDEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8420 CAMDEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto
.
Does 8420 CAMDEN STREET offer parking?
No, 8420 CAMDEN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8420 CAMDEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8420 CAMDEN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8420 CAMDEN STREET have a pool?
No, 8420 CAMDEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8420 CAMDEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 8420 CAMDEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8420 CAMDEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8420 CAMDEN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8420 CAMDEN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8420 CAMDEN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
