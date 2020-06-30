All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
Find more places like 8420 CAMDEN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
/
8420 CAMDEN STREET
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:54 AM

8420 CAMDEN STREET

8420 Camden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Egypt Lake-Leto
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8420 Camden Street, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come see this 2 bedroom, 1 bath second floor apartment. The unit has an open concept spacious living & dining room.
Centrally located near Dale Mabry Hwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8420 CAMDEN STREET have any available units?
8420 CAMDEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
Is 8420 CAMDEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8420 CAMDEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8420 CAMDEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8420 CAMDEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 8420 CAMDEN STREET offer parking?
No, 8420 CAMDEN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8420 CAMDEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8420 CAMDEN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8420 CAMDEN STREET have a pool?
No, 8420 CAMDEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8420 CAMDEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 8420 CAMDEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8420 CAMDEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8420 CAMDEN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8420 CAMDEN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8420 CAMDEN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Similar Pages

Egypt Lake-Leto 1 BedroomsEgypt Lake-Leto 2 Bedrooms
Egypt Lake-Leto Apartments with GymEgypt Lake-Leto Cheap Places
Egypt Lake-Leto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FL
Northdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa