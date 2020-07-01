All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
Find more places like 7520 North Cortez Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
/
7520 North Cortez Avenue
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:25 PM

7520 North Cortez Avenue

7520 North Cortez Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Egypt Lake-Leto
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7520 North Cortez Avenue, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614
Pinecrest West Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!
CLICK HERE TO APPLY NOW!
This single-family home is 1,232 square feet including 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Feel free to browse photos of 7520 N Cortez Ave Tampa, FL 33185 and contact Hudson Homes Management at (469) 810-0581 to request more information.
Move-In Special! Lease before 03/31/2020 and get one month free!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7520 North Cortez Avenue have any available units?
7520 North Cortez Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
Is 7520 North Cortez Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7520 North Cortez Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7520 North Cortez Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7520 North Cortez Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7520 North Cortez Avenue offer parking?
No, 7520 North Cortez Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7520 North Cortez Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7520 North Cortez Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7520 North Cortez Avenue have a pool?
No, 7520 North Cortez Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7520 North Cortez Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7520 North Cortez Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7520 North Cortez Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7520 North Cortez Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7520 North Cortez Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7520 North Cortez Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Similar Pages

Egypt Lake-Leto 1 BedroomsEgypt Lake-Leto 2 Bedrooms
Egypt Lake-Leto Apartments with GymEgypt Lake-Leto Cheap Places
Egypt Lake-Leto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FL
Northdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa