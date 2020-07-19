Rent Calculator
Home
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
6917 n Clearview ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6917 n Clearview ave
6917 North Clearview Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
6917 North Clearview Avenue, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1st of the month - Property Id: 87940
Dalmabery&wateres contact landlord For details 813-337-9339
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87940
Property Id 87940
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4535554)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6917 n Clearview ave have any available units?
If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
.
What amenities does 6917 n Clearview ave have?
Some of 6917 n Clearview ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6917 n Clearview ave currently offering any rent specials?
6917 n Clearview ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6917 n Clearview ave pet-friendly?
No, 6917 n Clearview ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto
.
Does 6917 n Clearview ave offer parking?
No, 6917 n Clearview ave does not offer parking.
Does 6917 n Clearview ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6917 n Clearview ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6917 n Clearview ave have a pool?
No, 6917 n Clearview ave does not have a pool.
Does 6917 n Clearview ave have accessible units?
No, 6917 n Clearview ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6917 n Clearview ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6917 n Clearview ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6917 n Clearview ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6917 n Clearview ave does not have units with air conditioning.
