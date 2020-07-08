5820 N. Church Ave #458

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill guest parking tennis court

Gorgeous Updated Tampa Racquet Club Condo - Remodeled condo in the heart of Tampa featuring stainless appliances, solid wood cabinets, comfortable carpet in the bedroom, and tile through out the rest of the unit. This 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom condo is located on the top floor with an elevator, overlooking the tennis courts, courtyard area, and pond. An assigned covered parking space is included with plenty of guest parking. The Tampa Racquet Club is a gated community that is well maintained and managed with numerous amenities such as tennis courts, racquet ball courts, basketball courts, heated Olympic-size pool, outdoor grills, fitness center, Billiards and Foosball tables, laundry facilities, a clubhouse & full bar lounge to watch your favorite sporting events or nightly get together's, monthly events for residents, on-site management, security & much more.



(RLNE5622104)