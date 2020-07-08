All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
5820 N. Church Ave #458
5820 N. Church Ave #458

5820 North Church Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5820 North Church Avenue, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614
Pinecrest West Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
Gorgeous Updated Tampa Racquet Club Condo - Remodeled condo in the heart of Tampa featuring stainless appliances, solid wood cabinets, comfortable carpet in the bedroom, and tile through out the rest of the unit. This 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom condo is located on the top floor with an elevator, overlooking the tennis courts, courtyard area, and pond. An assigned covered parking space is included with plenty of guest parking. The Tampa Racquet Club is a gated community that is well maintained and managed with numerous amenities such as tennis courts, racquet ball courts, basketball courts, heated Olympic-size pool, outdoor grills, fitness center, Billiards and Foosball tables, laundry facilities, a clubhouse & full bar lounge to watch your favorite sporting events or nightly get together's, monthly events for residents, on-site management, security & much more.

(RLNE5622104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5820 N. Church Ave #458 have any available units?
5820 N. Church Ave #458 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 5820 N. Church Ave #458 have?
Some of 5820 N. Church Ave #458's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5820 N. Church Ave #458 currently offering any rent specials?
5820 N. Church Ave #458 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5820 N. Church Ave #458 pet-friendly?
No, 5820 N. Church Ave #458 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 5820 N. Church Ave #458 offer parking?
Yes, 5820 N. Church Ave #458 offers parking.
Does 5820 N. Church Ave #458 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5820 N. Church Ave #458 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5820 N. Church Ave #458 have a pool?
Yes, 5820 N. Church Ave #458 has a pool.
Does 5820 N. Church Ave #458 have accessible units?
No, 5820 N. Church Ave #458 does not have accessible units.
Does 5820 N. Church Ave #458 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5820 N. Church Ave #458 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5820 N. Church Ave #458 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5820 N. Church Ave #458 does not have units with air conditioning.

