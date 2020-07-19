4513 W Humphrey St

All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
4513 West Humphrey Street · No Longer Available
Location

4513 West Humphrey Street, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614
Huntington of Carrollwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
Great 1/1 In Tampa! - This is great 1/1 unit with specious open kitchen and living concept, bedroom, and backyard. One assigned parking space. Stackable washer and dryer hookups available inside the unit.

Additional through HOA $100 Application fee per adult person over age 18,
Huntington of Carrollwood
Pets under 30 lbs only
1 pet max

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing,
Please call 813-321-0166

(RLNE4627268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

