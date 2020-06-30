3817 S Lake Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Tampa. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020. $800/month rent. $800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact John Kelly at 813-220-2244 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.