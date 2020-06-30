All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

3817 S Lake Dr

3817 South Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3817 South Lake Drive, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Tampa. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020. $800/month rent. $800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact John Kelly at 813-220-2244 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 S Lake Dr have any available units?
3817 S Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 3817 S Lake Dr have?
Some of 3817 S Lake Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 S Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3817 S Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 S Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3817 S Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3817 S Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 3817 S Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3817 S Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3817 S Lake Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 S Lake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3817 S Lake Dr has a pool.
Does 3817 S Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 3817 S Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 S Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 S Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3817 S Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3817 S Lake Dr has units with air conditioning.

