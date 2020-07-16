Apartment List
207 Apartments for rent in Edgewood, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Edgewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
5199 S. Magnolia St
5199 Magnolia St, Edgewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
520 sqft
SODO area HGTV Inspired Tiny Home - 2 Bed 1 Bath- Huge Fenced Yard! - Renovated SODO bungalow! Join the Tiny House movement with this efficient tiny home in a great location just south of Downtown Orlando! Featuring a cool grey tone color scheme

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
5197 Magnolia St.
5197 Magnolia Street, Edgewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
520 sqft
SODO Bungalow - Modern Renovation - 2 Bed 1 Bath - Huge Fenced Yard - Join the Tiny House Movement! - Renovated SODO bungalow! Join the Tiny House movement with this efficient tiny home in a great location just south of Downtown Orlando! Featuring
Results within 1 mile of Edgewood
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
8 Units Available
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1441 sqft
Lakeshore at East Mil is the at the heart of excitement in Orlando, with easy access to world-famous amusement parks plus any shopping, dining, or entertainment opportunities you could possibly desire.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,056
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Castilian offers residents tons of premium upgrades -- from designer lighting packages and finishes to modern kitchens and bathrooms, all the comforts of home have been detailed just for you.
Results within 5 miles of Edgewood
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
24 Units Available
Kirkman North
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,027
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1015 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
28 Units Available
South Orange
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
1488 sqft
These luxurious, loft-style units feature in-house laundry, extra storage and a patio. The community offers a courtyard, fitness centers and a pool. Less than two miles from downtown Orlando, residents have access to shopping, nightlife and dining.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
14 Units Available
Florida Center North
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,192
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1279 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 16 at 12:14 AM
$
50 Units Available
Central Business District
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,547
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1120 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
12 Units Available
Conway
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,111
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community features car wash area, game room, fitness center, pool and sauna. Units have nine-foot ceilings and lake views, and include washer/dryer, patio/balcony, walk-in closets and more.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
22 Units Available
Millenia
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community near I-4. Impressive list of community features includes a dog park, internet cafe and fire pit. Apartments have luxury amenities. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
31 Units Available
Airport North
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1311 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 11:00 PM
$
41 Units Available
Millenia
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,111
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:30 AM
15 Units Available
Airport North
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,141
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,081
1387 sqft
Once you see our homes and grounds, youll see how The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista can offer you the finest in affordable, spacious living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
8 Units Available
Park Central
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proximity to multiple bus stops, I-4, Fl-441, The Mall at Millenia, IKEA Orlando, Lake Buchanan. Amenities include: 2 lighted tennis courts, indoor basketball court, racquetball court, movie screening room, zen-inspired yoga and aerobics room, waterside boardwalk access, 5 pools, 2 lighted sand volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
26 Units Available
Rowena Gardens
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,436
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1143 sqft
Nearby schools: Fern Creek Elementary, Lake Highland Prep, Adventist University of Health Sciences. Right by Lake Formosa, I-4, N. Mills Ave., Florida Hospital Orlando, Florida Hospital for Children, Harry P Leu Gardens. Amenities include: 2 pools, zen areas, spa room, bike lockers, poolside grills.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
25 Units Available
Central Business District
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,179
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,129
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1174 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Concord. Urban-style community with 9-foot ceilings, resort-like pool and media room. Luxury amenities include granite countertops, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Oversized showers and tubs.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
$
22 Units Available
South Eola
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1659 sqft
High-rise living in a great urban setting close to Orlando's best restaurants and entertainment venues. Units with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, tile flooring, and balconies with city views.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
30 Units Available
Airport North
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1378 sqft
A resort-like community just outside Orlando International Airport. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, gym, business center, dog park and grilling area. Built-in alarm system. Updated interiors including in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
$
76 Units Available
Central Business District
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:35 AM
134 Units Available
South Orange
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,342
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,894
1611 sqft
There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
44 Units Available
Central Business District
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,274
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1046 sqft
Enjoy relaxing unit features, including a bathtub and carpet flooring. Green apartment community amenities feature a coffee bar and 24-hour concierge. Near Lake Eola Park and the Bob Carr Theater with access to Interstate 4.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
12 Units Available
Kirkman North
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1497 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. On-site tennis court, covered heated spa, baby room,and grilling area. Car care center provided. Cinema room available. Security access in place. Garages available for residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
15 Units Available
Park Central
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1099 sqft
Millenia 700 offers luxurious studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in gorgeous Orlando, FL.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
25 Units Available
Central Business District
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,399
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1131 sqft
Newly constructed. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Relax or socialize around fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pool, gym, yoga and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with dog park. Concierge service.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Edgewood, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Edgewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

