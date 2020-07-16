Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:58 AM

166 Apartments for rent in Edgewood, FL with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Edgewood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ...

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
5401 HANSEL AVENUE
5401 Hansel Avenue, Edgewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1385 sqft
3 BEDROOMS & 2 BATHS CONDO NEAR BUS LINE, TRAIN STATION AND LESS THAN 5 MINUTES AWAY FROM DOWNTOWN ORLANDO, FL.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewood
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
23 Units Available
Park Central
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1321 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:15 AM
14 Units Available
Americana
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 17 and 92, in the heart of Orlando. On-site amenities include playground, pool, clubhouse and gym. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and patios or balconies. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
5 Units Available
Americana
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1019 sqft
Find your new home at the Isles at East Millenia! Our Millenia apartments in Orlando feature a variety of one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans with elegant details like private patios or balconies, kitchen appliances and plenty of storage space.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,056
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Castilian offers residents tons of premium upgrades -- from designer lighting packages and finishes to modern kitchens and bathrooms, all the comforts of home have been detailed just for you.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
5 Units Available
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
975 sqft
Welcome to The Landing at East Mil, your personal haven filled with the latest upgrades. Live the way you’ve always wanted with stylish kitchens, updated flooring, and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans to call home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Americana
5400 Esplanade Park Circle 3204
5400 Esplanade Park Cir, Oak Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1066 sqft
Near Millennia - Spacious 2/2 Apartment Home - Property Id: 25877 Esplanade Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community situated near the desirable Millennia neighborhood with two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Central
2213 Metropolitan Way #1316
2213 Metropolitan Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
605 sqft
1/1 Condo In Gated Community Of The Belmont At Park Central - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! 1-bedroom, 1-bath ground floor unit with 605 total square feet in The Belmont at Park Central, a guard gated community.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
792 E. MICHIGAN STREET, UNIT #02
792 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1116 sqft
2BDRM 1&1/2 BATH CONDO IN LA COSTA BRAVA - DOWNTOWN/SODO (LAKE PINELOCH) - VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM, 1 & 1/2 BATH, 2ND FLOOR CONDO WITH WASHER/DRYER COMBO IN UNIT AND BALCONY - GREAT COMMUNITY IN DOWNTOWN/SODO AREA WITH 2 POOLS, CLUBHOUSE, FITNESS

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Central
5077 Park Central Drive - 1524
5077 Park Central Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
874 sqft
Resort style amenities include access to 5 resort style pools, three spas/hot tubs,two story fitness center with racquetball courts, indoor basketball courts, movie screening room, two car care centers, waterside boardwalks, scenic side walked

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
758 E. MICHIGAN STREET, UNIT #201
758 E Michigan St Unit 201, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
633 sqft
1/1 FOR RENT IN LA COSTA BRAVA - SODO AREA, POOL, LAKE & FITNESS - VERY NICE 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO, 2ND FLOOR CONDO WITH WASHER/DRYER COMBO IN UNIT, AND POOL VIEW BALCONY - GREAT COMMUNITY IN LA COSTA BRAVA NEAR DOWNTOWN/SODO AREA WITH 2 POOLS,

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Americana
1916 Lake Atriums Circle #33
1916 Lake Atrium Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
660 sqft
1916 Lake Atriums Circle #33 Available 08/28/20 1/1 Condo in Plaza at Millenium! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 28th! Won't last long...

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Central
5112 Park Central Drive #631
5112 Park Central Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
874 sqft
5112 Park Central Dr #631 Available 08/11/20 3rd Floor 2/2 Condo near Millenia Mall, Orlando - This lovely 3rd floor condo has a very popular and well-designed floorplan.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Central
2201 Metropolitan Way #1434
2201 Metropolitan Way, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
874 sqft
2201 Metropolitan Way #1434 Available 09/14/20 ORLANDO: 2/2 with Pool View - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 14th! This 874 sq ft 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 3rd floor.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Americana
5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6108
5301 Esplanade Park Cir, Oak Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1260 sqft
Near Millenia-3/2 Apartment Upgraded Flooring - Property Id: 25101 Esplanade Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community situated near the desirable Millennia neighborhood with two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Americana
5312 Esplanade Park Cir 7113
5312 Esplanade Park Cir, Oak Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1066 sqft
Near Millennia - 2/2 Apartment Upgraded Flooring - Property Id: 92419 Esplanade Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community situated near the desirable Millennia neighborhood with two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
754 E Michigan St 175
754 E Michigan St Unit 175, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,059
735 sqft
Unit 175 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Condo for rent - Property Id: 305129 A Great Condo for Rent!!! 1 bedroom 1 bath in La Costa Brava. A rated schools, Real clean and recently renovated. Rent is $1059.00 per month Plus Electric Only.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Central
5064 Park Central Drive #1718
5064 Park Central Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
874 sqft
5064 Park Central Drive - 1718 Available 07/24/20 2/2 Condo in Millenia area unfurnished or furnished - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom floorplan in Belmont, Park Central.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Central
2200 METROPOLITAN WAY #926
2200 Metropolitan Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
605 sqft
Location! Belmont at Park Central Gated Community This Aurora floor plan - 2nd floor unit has a pondview & a great location to 1 of 4 pools in the community. Tennis Courts and Fitness Center. Resort styleliving.
Results within 5 miles of Edgewood
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
36 Units Available
Central Business District
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,258
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1211 sqft
Contemporary apartments have ice makers, garbage disposal and granite counters. Take advantage of in-unit laundry. The eco-friendly complex has car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 4 and the LYNX Central Station.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
55 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
$948
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$958
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
687 sqft
Waterfront apartment community with studio, one- and two-bedroom homes. Thoughtful design with large closets, laundry rooms and lots of sunlight. Enjoy activities on Lake George and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
24 Units Available
Kirkman North
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,027
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1015 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
9 Units Available
Kirkman North
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes to I-4, Valencia College and Universal Studios. Units with washers/dryers, full appliances, carpeted floors and internet/cable. Pool, playground, tennis court and volleyball area for active residents.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
23 Units Available
Callahan
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1274 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Amelia Court is new luxury smoke free apartment community centrally located in beautiful Downtown Orlando.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Edgewood, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Edgewood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

