3 bedroom apartments
117 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Edgewood, FL
Edgewood
5401 HANSEL AVENUE
5401 Hansel Avenue, Edgewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1385 sqft
3 BEDROOMS & 2 BATHS CONDO NEAR BUS LINE, TRAIN STATION AND LESS THAN 5 MINUTES AWAY FROM DOWNTOWN ORLANDO, FL.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewood
Park Central
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1321 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1127 sqft
At The Beverly apartment homes, you are close to all the best Orlando has to offer, whether it’s convenient shopping or major entertainment destinations.
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1441 sqft
Lakeshore at East Mil is the at the heart of excitement in Orlando, with easy access to world-famous amusement parks plus any shopping, dining, or entertainment opportunities you could possibly desire.
Americana
5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6108
5301 Esplanade Park Cir, Oak Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1260 sqft
Near Millenia-3/2 Apartment Upgraded Flooring - Property Id: 25101 Esplanade Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community situated near the desirable Millennia neighborhood with two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida.
4813 South Texas Avenue 4813 C
4813 Texas Avenue, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1366 sqft
Large Three Bedroom 2 bath condo - Large three bedroom two bath condo (RLNE5932305)
Results within 5 miles of Edgewood
Millenia
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
South Eola
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1659 sqft
High-rise living in a great urban setting close to Orlando's best restaurants and entertainment venues. Units with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, tile flooring, and balconies with city views.
Airport North
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1311 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
South Orange
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,894
1611 sqft
There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all.
Central Business District
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1599 sqft
Contemporary apartments have ice makers, garbage disposal and granite counters. Take advantage of in-unit laundry. The eco-friendly complex has car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 4 and the LYNX Central Station.
Millenia
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1415 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1279 sqft
Located near Universal Orlando Resort, highways, and outlet shopping. Modern 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with extra storage, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Detached garage available with monthly fee. Pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Kirkman South
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1240 sqft
This gated community provides residents with a hot tub, tennis court, gym and onsite parking. The impressive units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Beautiful views of Turkey Lake and just minutes from the Kirkman Shoppes.
South Semoran
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1150 sqft
Great location near Orlando. On-site amenities include playground, pool, gym and clubhouse. Apartments feature patios or balconies, fireplaces, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Whirlpool appliances and top-notch kitchen packages. Pet-friendly.
Airport North
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1378 sqft
A resort-like community just outside Orlando International Airport. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, gym, business center, dog park and grilling area. Built-in alarm system. Updated interiors including in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Millenia
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1782 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.
Callahan
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1274 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Amelia Court is new luxury smoke free apartment community centrally located in beautiful Downtown Orlando.
Kirkman North
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1497 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. On-site tennis court, covered heated spa, baby room,and grilling area. Car care center provided. Cinema room available. Security access in place. Garages available for residents.
Rowena Gardens
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1323 sqft
Nearby schools: Fern Creek Elementary, Lake Highland Prep, Adventist University of Health Sciences. Right by Lake Formosa, I-4, N. Mills Ave., Florida Hospital Orlando, Florida Hospital for Children, Harry P Leu Gardens. Amenities include: 2 pools, zen areas, spa room, bike lockers, poolside grills.
Central Business District
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1318 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
Airport North
The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,124
1434 sqft
We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Book yours today! Experience a haven from the hustle of the city.
Florida Center North
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1279 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Conway
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1177 sqft
We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
