Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:15 PM

5205 Haverill Drive

5205 Haverhill Drive · (321) 236-6009
Location

5205 Haverhill Drive, Edgewood, FL 32809
Edgewood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,945

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1863 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5205 Haverill Drive have any available units?
5205 Haverill Drive has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5205 Haverill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5205 Haverill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5205 Haverill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5205 Haverill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5205 Haverill Drive offer parking?
No, 5205 Haverill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5205 Haverill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5205 Haverill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5205 Haverill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5205 Haverill Drive has a pool.
Does 5205 Haverill Drive have accessible units?
No, 5205 Haverill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5205 Haverill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5205 Haverill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5205 Haverill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5205 Haverill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
