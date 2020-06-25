Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

5197 Magnolia St. Available 07/10/20 SODO Bungalow - Modern Renovation - 2 Bed 1 Bath - Huge Fenced Yard - Join the Tiny House Movement! - Renovated SODO bungalow! Join the Tiny House movement with this efficient tiny home in a great location just south of Downtown Orlando! Featuring a cool grey tone color scheme inside, recent updates include new laminate wood flooring, new kitchen cabinets with granite counters, new bathroom, new AC, washer/dryer hook ups and more. Home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and just over 500 sqft of living space.



Lawn Care Included



Conveniently located just off Orange Ave offering easy access to great shopping, dining and entertainment experiences.



Proof of Renters Insurance Policy is required to rent this property.



This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.



Email us at Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2397179)