Edgewood, FL
5197 Magnolia St.
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM

5197 Magnolia St.

5197 Magnolia Street · (407) 476-0476 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5197 Magnolia Street, Edgewood, FL 32809
Edgewood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5197 Magnolia St. · Avail. Jul 10

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Amenities

5197 Magnolia St. Available 07/10/20 SODO Bungalow - Modern Renovation - 2 Bed 1 Bath - Huge Fenced Yard - Join the Tiny House Movement! - Renovated SODO bungalow! Join the Tiny House movement with this efficient tiny home in a great location just south of Downtown Orlando! Featuring a cool grey tone color scheme inside, recent updates include new laminate wood flooring, new kitchen cabinets with granite counters, new bathroom, new AC, washer/dryer hook ups and more. Home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and just over 500 sqft of living space.

Lawn Care Included

Conveniently located just off Orange Ave offering easy access to great shopping, dining and entertainment experiences.

Proof of Renters Insurance Policy is required to rent this property.

This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.

Email us at Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2397179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5197 Magnolia St. have any available units?
5197 Magnolia St. has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5197 Magnolia St. have?
Some of 5197 Magnolia St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5197 Magnolia St. currently offering any rent specials?
5197 Magnolia St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5197 Magnolia St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5197 Magnolia St. is pet friendly.
Does 5197 Magnolia St. offer parking?
No, 5197 Magnolia St. does not offer parking.
Does 5197 Magnolia St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5197 Magnolia St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5197 Magnolia St. have a pool?
No, 5197 Magnolia St. does not have a pool.
Does 5197 Magnolia St. have accessible units?
No, 5197 Magnolia St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5197 Magnolia St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5197 Magnolia St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5197 Magnolia St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5197 Magnolia St. has units with air conditioning.
