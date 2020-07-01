All apartments in Edgewater
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:41 PM

2920 Woodland Drive

2920 Woodland Drive · (321) 236-6009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2920 Woodland Drive, Edgewater, FL 32141
Florida Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Woodland Drive have any available units?
2920 Woodland Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2920 Woodland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Woodland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Woodland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2920 Woodland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewater.
Does 2920 Woodland Drive offer parking?
No, 2920 Woodland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2920 Woodland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 Woodland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Woodland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2920 Woodland Drive has a pool.
Does 2920 Woodland Drive have accessible units?
No, 2920 Woodland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Woodland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 Woodland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2920 Woodland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2920 Woodland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
