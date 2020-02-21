Listing Agent: Gihan Awad (201) 284-8689 gihangamal80@hotmail.com - This charming home is located in a quiet neighborhood in Eatonville. Near downtown, walking distance from Historical city Eatonville.
(RLNE5424805)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 545 Vereen Dr have any available units?
545 Vereen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eatonville, FL.
Is 545 Vereen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
545 Vereen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.