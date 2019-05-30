All apartments in Eatonville
Find more places like 540 Lime Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eatonville, FL
/
540 Lime Street
Last updated May 30 2019 at 3:55 PM

540 Lime Street

540 Lime Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

540 Lime Street, Eatonville, FL 32751
Eatonville

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. All kitchen appliances will be installed once we have an executed lease. For more information please call 321-236-6009 Monday through Friday 8:30AM-5:30PM. You can also visit us at www.msrenewal.com for other great Main Street Renewal Homes.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Lime Street have any available units?
540 Lime Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eatonville, FL.
Is 540 Lime Street currently offering any rent specials?
540 Lime Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Lime Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 540 Lime Street is pet friendly.
Does 540 Lime Street offer parking?
No, 540 Lime Street does not offer parking.
Does 540 Lime Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 Lime Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Lime Street have a pool?
No, 540 Lime Street does not have a pool.
Does 540 Lime Street have accessible units?
No, 540 Lime Street does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Lime Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 Lime Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 540 Lime Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 Lime Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLFern Park, FLForest City, FLApopka, FL
Longwood, FLWekiwa Springs, FLSouth Apopka, FLGoldenrod, FLAzalea Park, FLConway, FLLake Mary, FLEdgewood, FLOak Ridge, FLPine Castle, FLUnion Park, FLWindermere, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus